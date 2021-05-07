TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.900-0.950 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.930. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.15 billion-$2.19 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.17 billion.

TELUS International (Cda) stock traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.34. 2,790 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 278,063. TELUS International has a 52-week low of $26.92 and a 52-week high of $33.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.68.

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $442.30 million during the quarter.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. CIBC started coverage on shares of TELUS International (Cda) in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued an outperform rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of TELUS International (Cda) in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They set an outperform rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on TELUS International (Cda) in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued a neutral rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on TELUS International (Cda) in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They set a buy rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on TELUS International (Cda) in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $34.90.

About TELUS International (Cda)

TELUS International (Cda) Inc provides customer experience and digital business services in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. It offers digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, customer care, technical support, sales growth and retention, and healthcare/patient experience.

