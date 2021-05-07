TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.900-0.950 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.930. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.15 billion-$2.19 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.17 billion.
TELUS International (Cda) stock traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.34. 2,790 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 278,063. TELUS International has a 52-week low of $26.92 and a 52-week high of $33.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.68.
TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $442.30 million during the quarter.
About TELUS International (Cda)
TELUS International (Cda) Inc provides customer experience and digital business services in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. It offers digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, customer care, technical support, sales growth and retention, and healthcare/patient experience.
Recommended Story: What is a support level?
Receive News & Ratings for TELUS International (Cda) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS International (Cda) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.