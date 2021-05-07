Telit Communications (OTCMKTS:TTCNF) Trading Up 0.4%

Telit Communications PLC (OTCMKTS:TTCNF) shot up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.82 and last traded at $2.82. 575 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 2,770 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.81.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.62.

Telit Communications Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TTCNF)

Telit Communications PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides a portfolio of integrated products and services to support and enable Internet of Things (IoT) deployments in the Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. It operates in two segments, IoT Products; and Cloud & Connectivity.

