Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Credit Suisse Group

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on TELNY. BNP Paribas lowered Telenor ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. HSBC upgraded Telenor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Telenor ASA in a report on Friday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Telenor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Telenor ASA in a report on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

Telenor ASA stock opened at $17.61 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.14. Telenor ASA has a one year low of $13.92 and a one year high of $18.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.91 billion, a PE ratio of 20.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Telenor ASA had a return on equity of 27.33% and a net margin of 9.33%. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Telenor ASA will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Telenor ASA Company Profile

Telenor ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunication company worldwide. Its principal products and services include mobile communication, fixed line communication, and broadcasting services. The company's mobile communication services comprise voice, data, internet, and content services, as well as customer equipment and messaging.

