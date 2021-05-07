Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) Price Target Raised to $520.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) had its target price increased by Jefferies Financial Group from $480.00 to $520.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Teledyne Technologies’ Q2 2021 earnings at $2.87 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $3.02 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $3.34 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $12.25 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $13.15 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $14.50 EPS.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $416.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Teledyne Technologies presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $418.00.

Get Teledyne Technologies alerts:

TDY opened at $433.87 on Monday. Teledyne Technologies has a one year low of $289.19 and a one year high of $457.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $420.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $386.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.58 and a beta of 1.08.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.43. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 13.42%. The business had revenue of $805.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $785.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.17 earnings per share. Teledyne Technologies’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies will post 10.36 EPS for the current year.

In other Teledyne Technologies news, Director Michelle Kumbier bought 261 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $405.07 per share, with a total value of $105,723.27. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,799.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jason Vanwees bought 3,000 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $357.48 per share, for a total transaction of $1,072,440.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,465 shares in the company, valued at $13,392,988.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 13,261 shares of company stock worth $4,793,563 over the last ninety days. 3.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TDY. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,634 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,399,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. First National Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $3,355,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 19.6% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,504 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,413,000 after acquiring an additional 2,538 shares in the last quarter. 88.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Teledyne Technologies

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Denmark, France, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

Recommended Story: Asset Allocation

Receive News & Ratings for Teledyne Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teledyne Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.