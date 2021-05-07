Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Price Target Cut to $220.00

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) had its target price lowered by KeyCorp from $270.00 to $220.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the health services provider’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective points to a potential upside of 45.63% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $330.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Teladoc Health from $305.00 to $291.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Teladoc Health from $220.00 to $202.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price objective on Teladoc Health from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Teladoc Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.84.

Shares of NYSE TDOC opened at $151.07 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.47, a current ratio of 6.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Teladoc Health has a 52 week low of $147.71 and a 52 week high of $308.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $181.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $211.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -106.22 and a beta of 0.30.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The health services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.70. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 12.71% and a negative return on equity of 6.15%. The business had revenue of $453.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.40) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 150.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Teladoc Health will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Teladoc Health news, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.48, for a total value of $1,564,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 484,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,841,161.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.00, for a total value of $362,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 511,572 shares of company stock worth $96,347,353 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.42% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TDOC. General Catalyst Group Management LLC acquired a new position in Teladoc Health in the 4th quarter valued at $1,610,161,000. Aequim Alternative Investments LP raised its position in Teladoc Health by 33,044.2% in the fourth quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 3,447,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 3,436,600 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Teladoc Health by 148.9% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,221,549 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $644,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927,001 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 173.4% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,824,067 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $564,700,000 after buying an additional 1,791,008 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Teladoc Health by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,238,667 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,447,444,000 after purchasing an additional 996,628 shares during the period. 51.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

