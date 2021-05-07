Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) Given New $33.00 Price Target at CIBC

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) had its price objective hoisted by CIBC from $32.00 to $33.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on TECK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued an overweight rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Teck Resources from $31.50 to $32.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays downgraded Teck Resources from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Teck Resources from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, National Bank Financial restated an outperform rating on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $25.94.

Shares of Teck Resources stock opened at $25.11 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.76. Teck Resources has a 52 week low of $7.78 and a 52 week high of $24.71. The stock has a market cap of $13.15 billion, a PE ratio of -13.85 and a beta of 1.27.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. Teck Resources had a negative net margin of 14.37% and a positive return on equity of 2.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Teck Resources will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0404 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. This is a boost from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.76%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in Teck Resources by 4.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 17,766 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Teck Resources by 3.4% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 29,902 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Teck Resources by 3.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 29,402 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in Teck Resources by 9.2% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 12,283 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 5.2% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 22,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. 47.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead and molybdenum concentrates.

