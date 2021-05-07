TD Securities Trims Maxar Technologies (TSE:MAXR) Target Price to C$59.00

Maxar Technologies (TSE:MAXR) had its price objective lowered by TD Securities to C$59.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on MAXR. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$51.00 price target on shares of Maxar Technologies in a report on Monday, January 4th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Maxar Technologies to C$50.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Maxar Technologies from C$56.00 to C$52.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th.

Shares of MAXR opened at C$37.05 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$47.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$48.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 188.93. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.66 billion and a PE ratio of 7.00. Maxar Technologies has a 52-week low of C$12.22 and a 52-week high of C$74.44.

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery products, including orthorectified imagery, imagery basemap, 3D and elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform.

