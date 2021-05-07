TD Securities Raises MEG Energy (OTCMKTS:MEGEF) Price Target to $10.00

MEG Energy (OTCMKTS:MEGEF) had its price objective raised by TD Securities from $9.50 to $10.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on MEG Energy from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on MEG Energy from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded MEG Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. National Bank Financial reiterated a sector perform rating on shares of MEG Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Desjardins increased their price target on MEG Energy from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.18.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MEGEF opened at $5.94 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.04. MEG Energy has a 1 year low of $1.61 and a 1 year high of $6.44.

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 450 square miles of mineral leases. It is developing oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

