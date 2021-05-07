TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 10,011 Shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) by 33.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 20,040 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,011 shares during the quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PSTG. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Pure Storage by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 12,569,420 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $284,195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650,875 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Pure Storage by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 12,569,420 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $284,195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638,297 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Pure Storage during the 4th quarter worth about $62,124,000. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Pure Storage by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,656,821 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,227,000 after acquiring an additional 256,895 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in Pure Storage by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,770,973 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,042,000 after acquiring an additional 268,853 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Pure Storage alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities cut shares of Pure Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $22.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Pure Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.24.

Shares of NYSE:PSTG opened at $18.27 on Friday. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.39 and a 52 week high of $29.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.53 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.25. Pure Storage had a negative net margin of 14.01% and a negative return on equity of 19.09%. The business had revenue of $502.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.49 million. On average, analysts expect that Pure Storage, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 30,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.48, for a total value of $652,562.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 58,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,261,284.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Pure Storage

Pure Storage, Inc provides technology and data storage solutions in the United States and internationally. The company delivers solutions based on proprietary Purity Operating Environment Software that implements enterprise-class storage services, such as data reduction, encryption, and protection, as well as protocol services, including block, file, and object.

Further Reading: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG).

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.