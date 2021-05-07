TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Reduces Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. cut its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 5.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,711 shares of the company’s stock after selling 205 shares during the quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHG. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. City Holding Co. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SCHG opened at $136.36 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $135.18 and a 200-day moving average of $128.53. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $89.33 and a twelve month high of $142.00.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Featured Story: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.