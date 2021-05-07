TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $762,000 Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,611 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 262 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Walmart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,164,014,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Walmart by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,388,737 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,929,987,000 after buying an additional 480,279 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Walmart by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,214,810 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,659,138,000 after purchasing an additional 384,782 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Walmart by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,468,345 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,220,715,000 after purchasing an additional 138,861 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Walmart by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 7,310,901 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,053,866,000 after purchasing an additional 824,835 shares during the period. 29.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $141.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $396.98 billion, a PE ratio of 22.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.01 and a 52-week high of $153.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.98.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.12). Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. The firm had revenue of $152.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Walmart’s payout ratio is 44.62%.

Walmart announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 18th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the retailer to purchase up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 19th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $162.00 price target on shares of Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a $150.00 price target on shares of Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Walmart from $156.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walmart has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.63.

In other Walmart news, Director Randall L. Stephenson bought 7,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $129.63 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,391.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,076,966.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 710,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.64, for a total transaction of $92,811,881.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,748,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,841,234,491.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,009,708 shares of company stock valued at $264,285,412 over the last three months. 50.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

