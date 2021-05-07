TCF National Bank Sells 17,362 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

TCF National Bank cut its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 8.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 188,316 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 17,362 shares during the period. TCF National Bank’s holdings in AT&T were worth $5,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. Waterfront Wealth Inc. increased its position in AT&T by 1.6% during the first quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 21,065 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management boosted its holdings in AT&T by 1.1% in the first quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 31,589 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $956,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC grew its position in AT&T by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 8,008 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. HYA Advisors Inc increased its stake in AT&T by 1.6% during the first quarter. HYA Advisors Inc now owns 22,008 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC now owns 7,820 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. 51.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on T. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. CIBC restated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. AT&T presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.43.
AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 6.42%. The business had revenue of $43.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.46%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.26%.
About AT&T
AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.
Featured Article: What is a management fee?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).
Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.