TCF National Bank Sells 10,480 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

TCF National Bank cut its stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 27.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,055 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 10,480 shares during the period. TCF National Bank’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $3,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ALL. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in The Allstate in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in The Allstate in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in The Allstate in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in The Allstate in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Allstate during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. 76.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ALL shares. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Allstate in a report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $128.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of The Allstate from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $119.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $135.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.20.

ALL traded down $1.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $131.18. The company had a trading volume of 23,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,967,681. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $39.37 billion, a PE ratio of 9.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.81. The Allstate Co. has a twelve month low of $84.97 and a twelve month high of $132.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.25.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $6.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $2.23. The firm had revenue of $10.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.37 billion. The Allstate had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.54 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 12.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This is a boost from The Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The Allstate’s payout ratio is currently 31.06%.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

