TCF National Bank Lowers Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

TCF National Bank lessened its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 15.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 92,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,529 shares during the period. AbbVie accounts for 1.1% of TCF National Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. TCF National Bank’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $10,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in AbbVie by 260.8% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 67.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AbbVie alerts:

NYSE:ABBV traded down $0.60 on Friday, reaching $115.48. 83,870 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,225,879. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $108.12 and a 200-day moving average of $104.27. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.11 and a 52-week high of $116.28.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. AbbVie had a return on equity of 439.24% and a net margin of 18.16%. The business had revenue of $13.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.17%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ABBV. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a $135.00 price target for the company. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. AbbVie presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.94.

In other news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 4,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.40, for a total value of $470,281.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 63,409 shares in the company, valued at $7,127,171.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 170,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total value of $18,475,972.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 450,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,981,046.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 202,251 shares of company stock valued at $21,981,948 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Featured Article: Blue-Chip Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.