Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) Shares Gap Down to $22.68

Shares of Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $22.68, but opened at $21.94. Taysha Gene Therapies shares last traded at $21.20, with a volume of 937 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Taysha Gene Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $30.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.92.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.45.

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.68). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. will post -3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new position in Taysha Gene Therapies during the 1st quarter valued at $409,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in the fourth quarter valued at about $630,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies during the fourth quarter valued at about $378,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Taysha Gene Therapies during the fourth quarter worth about $1,387,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Taysha Gene Therapies in the 4th quarter worth about $134,000. 42.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; and TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome.

