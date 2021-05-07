Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TTM shares. UBS Group raised Tata Motors from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tata Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st.

Shares of Tata Motors stock opened at $20.39 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.62. The company has a market capitalization of $12.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.45 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Tata Motors has a 12-month low of $5.10 and a 12-month high of $23.70.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tata Motors in the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in Tata Motors in the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Tata Motors during the 4th quarter worth about $91,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tata Motors in the 1st quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Tata Motors in the fourth quarter worth approximately $133,000. Institutional investors own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

About Tata Motors

Tata Motors Limited designs, develops, manufactures, and sells a range of automotive vehicles. It offers passenger cars; sports utility vehicles; small commercial vehicles and pickup trucks; buses; and intermediate, light, medium, and heavy commercial vehicles, including trucks, tractors, tippers, multi-axle vehicles, pickups, dump trucks, tractor-trailers, mixers, and cargo vehicles, as well as related spare parts and accessories.

