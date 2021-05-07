Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) Shares Up 9.2%

Shares of Taseko Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) rose 9.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $2.38 and last traded at $2.37. Approximately 183,693 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 3,071,443 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.17.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TGB. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Taseko Mines from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Taseko Mines from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform overweight” rating on shares of Taseko Mines in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Taseko Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on Taseko Mines from $2.00 to $2.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.55.

The firm has a market cap of $668.16 million, a PE ratio of -19.25 and a beta of 2.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The mining company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Taseko Mines had a negative return on equity of 12.53% and a negative net margin of 11.61%. Equities analysts forecast that Taseko Mines Limited will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taseko Mines in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taseko Mines in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of Taseko Mines in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Taseko Mines by 66.9% in the 1st quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 50,066 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 20,066 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Taseko Mines by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 66,196 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the period. 7.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB)

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. The company also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, the Harmony Gold Project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

