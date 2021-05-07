Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by Monte Financial Group LLC

Monte Financial Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 11.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,047 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 3,128 shares during the period. Target accounts for 2.9% of Monte Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Monte Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $4,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the 3rd quarter worth about $200,000. Woodstock Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the fourth quarter worth approximately $303,000. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its holdings in Target by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 17,669 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,120,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. increased its position in Target by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 6,973 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the period. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Target by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 10,814 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Target alerts:

In other news, insider Christina Hennington sold 1,852 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total value of $338,916.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,620,567. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Katie M. Boylan sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.12, for a total value of $324,992.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,239,154.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,510 shares of company stock valued at $8,002,521 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

TGT has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Target from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Target from $194.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Target from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Target from $205.00 to $188.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Target from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.35.

NYSE TGT traded up $1.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $214.39. 52,164 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,636,217. The company has a market capitalization of $106.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. Target Co. has a one year low of $113.10 and a one year high of $213.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $201.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $183.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The retailer reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.42 billion. Target had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 34.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.69 EPS. Research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.57%.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.