Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) is Exeter Financial LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Exeter Financial LLC cut its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,813 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the period. Target comprises approximately 3.6% of Exeter Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Exeter Financial LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $5,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Target in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Target in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Target in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Target by 61.7% in the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 173 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TGT traded up $1.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $214.26. 30,713 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,636,217. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $113.10 and a 52-week high of $213.91. The company has a market capitalization of $106.61 billion, a PE ratio of 28.36, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $201.71 and its 200-day moving average is $183.45.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The retailer reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.13. Target had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 34.94%. The company had revenue of $28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.69 EPS. Target’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Target’s payout ratio is 42.57%.

In other news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 2,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.45, for a total value of $439,170.90. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,205,699.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Edward Mcnamara sold 31,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.32, for a total transaction of $6,420,347.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 139,768 shares in the company, valued at $28,557,397.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,510 shares of company stock worth $8,002,521 over the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim raised shares of Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Target from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of Target from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Target from $205.00 to $188.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Target from $229.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Target presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.35.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

