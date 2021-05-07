Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.62 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) to post $2.62 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Targa Resources’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.23 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.09 billion. Targa Resources reported sales of $2.05 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Targa Resources will report full-year sales of $11.62 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.92 billion to $14.90 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $11.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.38 billion to $14.70 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Targa Resources.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The pipeline company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. Targa Resources had a negative net margin of 20.83% and a positive return on equity of 5.97%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $22.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Targa Resources from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Targa Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.05.

In related news, Director James W. Whalen sold 10,000 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 171,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,015,730. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joe Bob Perkins sold 20,000 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.58, for a total value of $651,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 636,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,746,878.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,796 shares of company stock worth $1,239,528. Company insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Targa Resources by 154.9% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 956 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Targa Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in Targa Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in Targa Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Targa Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $121,000. 84.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Targa Resources stock traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $37.16. 3,164,679 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,814,836. The company has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.73 and a beta of 2.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Targa Resources has a 12-month low of $12.09 and a 12-month high of $37.56.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -49.38%.

Targa Resources Company Profile

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, purchasing, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil.

