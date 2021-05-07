Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The medical device company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative net margin of 11.10% and a negative return on equity of 10.98%. Tandem Diabetes Care updated its FY 2021 guidance to – EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ TNDM traded down $2.66 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $86.18. 1,835,441 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 754,887. The company has a quick ratio of 4.94, a current ratio of 5.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.26. Tandem Diabetes Care has a 1-year low of $75.26 and a 1-year high of $123.74. The firm has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -106.39 and a beta of 0.31.

Several brokerages have commented on TNDM. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.62.

In other Tandem Diabetes Care news, EVP David B. Berger sold 8,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.22, for a total value of $780,042.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,191,986.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Christopher J. Twomey sold 3,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.02, for a total value of $303,873.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 211,844 shares of company stock valued at $18,537,916. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

