Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) Hits New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd (TSE:TVE) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday after Raymond James raised their price target on the stock from C$4.00 to C$4.25. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock. Tamarack Valley Energy traded as high as C$2.83 and last traded at C$2.80, with a volume of 1453191 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$2.65.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on TVE. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$2.50 to C$2.75 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ATB Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$3.00 to C$3.25 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$3.25 to C$3.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$2.50 to C$2.75 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Cormark boosted their price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$2.50 to C$3.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tamarack Valley Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$3.23.

In other news, Director Floyd Ray Price sold 11,395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.22, for a total value of C$25,296.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 157,236 shares in the company, valued at C$349,063.92.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.33 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.64. The stock has a market cap of C$790.57 million and a P/E ratio of -1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.68, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$64.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$62.10 million. On average, analysts expect that Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.

