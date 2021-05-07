Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) Given New C$4.25 Price Target at Raymond James

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Raymond James from C$4.00 to C$4.25 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 62.21% from the company’s previous close.

TVE has been the topic of a number of other reports. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$4.00 price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy in a report on Monday. ATB Capital lifted their price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$3.00 to C$3.25 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Cormark lifted their price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$2.50 to C$3.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$2.50 to C$2.75 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy from C$3.25 to C$3.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$3.23.

TSE TVE opened at C$2.62 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.33 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of C$790.57 million and a P/E ratio of -1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.68. Tamarack Valley Energy has a 52 week low of C$0.68 and a 52 week high of C$2.83.

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$64.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$62.10 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tamarack Valley Energy will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Floyd Ray Price sold 11,395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.22, for a total value of C$25,296.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 157,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$349,063.92.

About Tamarack Valley Energy

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.

