TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Upgraded to “Buy” by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has $80.00 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on TAL. CICC Research raised shares of TAL Education Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of TAL Education Group from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of TAL Education Group in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of TAL Education Group from $95.00 to $78.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Nomura reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of TAL Education Group in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $80.54.

Get TAL Education Group alerts:

Shares of TAL opened at $55.44 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.88. TAL Education Group has a twelve month low of $48.53 and a twelve month high of $90.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,109.02, a PEG ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 0.11.

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.18. TAL Education Group had a net margin of 0.93% and a return on equity of 1.32%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that TAL Education Group will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in TAL Education Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in TAL Education Group by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in TAL Education Group during the 4th quarter valued at $127,000. Majedie Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in TAL Education Group by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Majedie Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GVO Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in TAL Education Group during the 4th quarter valued at $173,000.

TAL Education Group Company Profile

TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese.

See Also: No Load Funds

Receive News & Ratings for TAL Education Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TAL Education Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.