TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Upgraded to “Buy” by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has $80.00 price target on the stock.
Several other analysts also recently issued reports on TAL. CICC Research raised shares of TAL Education Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of TAL Education Group from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of TAL Education Group in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of TAL Education Group from $95.00 to $78.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Nomura reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of TAL Education Group in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $80.54.
Shares of TAL opened at $55.44 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.88. TAL Education Group has a twelve month low of $48.53 and a twelve month high of $90.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,109.02, a PEG ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 0.11.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in TAL Education Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in TAL Education Group by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in TAL Education Group during the 4th quarter valued at $127,000. Majedie Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in TAL Education Group by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Majedie Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GVO Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in TAL Education Group during the 4th quarter valued at $173,000.
TAL Education Group Company Profile
TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese.
See Also: No Load Funds
Receive News & Ratings for TAL Education Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TAL Education Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.