T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) Price Target Raised to $146.00

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Raymond James from $145.00 to $146.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 5.13% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on TMUS. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $172.00 price objective on T-Mobile US and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.20.

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS opened at $138.88 on Wednesday. T-Mobile US has a 52 week low of $90.23 and a 52 week high of $138.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $129.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $173.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.55.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.19. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The business had revenue of $19.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 77.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that T-Mobile US will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP David A. Miller sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.87, for a total transaction of $1,308,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 195,122 shares in the company, valued at $25,535,616.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.67, for a total transaction of $4,866,800.00. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 103,200 shares of company stock valued at $13,040,460. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,012,719,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 796.8% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,279,103 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $285,549,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024,965 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 70.0% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,671,388 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $459,988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511,156 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,029,238 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,082,743,000 after purchasing an additional 818,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,158,492 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $965,323,000 after buying an additional 712,025 shares in the last quarter. 58.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 102.1 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

