Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) Given New $145.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Mizuho from $120.00 to $145.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Mizuho’s target price suggests a potential upside of 8.78% from the company’s current price.

SYNA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Synaptics from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Synaptics from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Synaptics from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Synaptics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $129.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.15.

Synaptics stock opened at $133.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.79, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.17. Synaptics has a 1-year low of $55.59 and a 1-year high of $146.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $136.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.91.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $357.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $356.68 million. Synaptics had a return on equity of 21.89% and a net margin of 8.47%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Synaptics will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Synaptics news, Director Jeffrey D. Buchanan sold 2,400 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.92, for a total value of $287,808.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,504,756.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Saleel Awsare sold 1,769 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $221,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,843,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,313 shares of company stock valued at $2,740,768 over the last ninety days. 0.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,600 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $829,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 12,535 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 22,700 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,554 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.85% of the company’s stock.

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers ClearPad, which enables users to interact directly with the display on mobile smartphones, tablets, and automobiles; ClearView products that provide advanced image processing and low power technology for displays on electronic devices, including smartphones and tablets; TouchView products, which integrate touch and display technologies to deliver performance and simplified design; and Natural ID, a fingerprint ID product that is used in automobiles, notebook personal computers (PCs), PC peripherals, and other applications.

