Swedish Match AB (publ)’s (SWMAY) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their overweight rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SWMAY. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Swedish Match AB (publ) currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $44.00.

Get Swedish Match AB (publ) alerts:

Shares of SWMAY traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $42.71. The company had a trading volume of 45,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,054. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.04. Swedish Match AB has a 1-year low of $31.24 and a 1-year high of $43.17. The stock has a market cap of $13.50 billion and a PE ratio of 30.08.

Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. Swedish Match AB (publ) had a net margin of 26.30% and a negative return on equity of 72.37%. The business had revenue of $480.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $432.63 million. Research analysts forecast that Swedish Match AB will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were given a dividend of $0.9036 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.33%. Swedish Match AB (publ)’s payout ratio is currently 52.24%.

About Swedish Match AB (publ)

Swedish Match AB (publ) develops, manufactures, markets, and sells snus and moist snuff, lights, and other tobacco products in Scandinavia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Smokefree, Cigars, and Lights segments. It provides snus and pouch products, nicotine pouches, and moist snuff under the General, GÃ¶teborgs RapÃ©, Kaliber, Kronan, Ettan, Grov, Catch, G.3, The Lab, Nick & Johnny, ZYN, G.4, Onico, Longhorn, and Timber Wolf brand names.

Featured Article: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for Swedish Match AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swedish Match AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.