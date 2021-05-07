Swap (XWP) Price Tops $0.11 on Top Exchanges

Swap (CURRENCY:XWP) traded 9.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 7th. Swap has a total market cap of $1.39 million and $5,828.00 worth of Swap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Swap has traded 15% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Swap coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000184 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00002753 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001730 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.19 or 0.00071252 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $151.45 or 0.00261985 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00003784 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $664.85 or 0.01150048 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.24 or 0.00031544 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $432.51 or 0.00748146 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $57,898.00 or 1.00151595 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Swap Coin Profile

Swap’s total supply is 13,102,304 coins. The Reddit community for Swap is /r/SwapProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Swap’s official website is swap.fyi . Swap’s official Twitter account is @_realSwap and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A community developed crypto coin striving for robust privacy, ecosystem fairness, full transparency, secure blockchain, and easy use without any pre-mine, governance fees, founders rewards. It has a custom 15 second block time and uses a Cuckoo Cycle variant as PoW algorithm, Cuckaroo29s. “

Swap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Swap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

