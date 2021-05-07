SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $106 million-$108 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $106.03 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered SVMK from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. TheStreet lowered SVMK from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of SVMK from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of SVMK in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued a hold rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $27.13.

Shares of NASDAQ SVMK opened at $17.01 on Friday. SVMK has a 12-month low of $15.97 and a 12-month high of $28.12. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of -24.30 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.39 and a 200 day moving average of $21.84.

SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $100.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.00 million. SVMK had a negative net margin of 26.35% and a negative return on equity of 29.97%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SVMK will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Alexander J. Lurie sold 29,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $829,024.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 7,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.17, for a total transaction of $154,879.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 99,667 shares of company stock worth $2,389,989 over the last quarter. 18.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SVMK Inc provides software solutions that help companies turn stakeholder feedback into action in the United States and internationally. It offers survey software products that enable customers to measure, benchmark, and act on stakeholder feedback; GetFeedback CX platform, which enables companies to engage and retain their customers based on the ability to continuously listen and act on digital feedback; GetFeedback Digital provides continuous and in-the-moment customer feedback from a company's website, web apps, and mobile apps; GetFeedback Direct that enables survey deployment to company's customers through email and SMS; and GetFeedback Complete, an end-to-end customer experience solution that combines GetFeedback Digital and GetFeedback Direct.

