Sven Wehrwein Sells 10,000 Shares of AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) Stock

AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) Director Sven Wehrwein sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.97, for a total transaction of $779,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,686 shares in the company, valued at $989,127.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATRC opened at $77.71 on Friday. AtriCure, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.04 and a 1 year high of $79.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.57 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 6.62 and a quick ratio of 5.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.37.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical device company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38). AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 14.83% and a negative net margin of 21.74%. As a group, analysts anticipate that AtriCure, Inc. will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 3,792.4% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,444,437 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $160,160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,381,637 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AtriCure during the first quarter worth $855,000. Hamel Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AtriCure during the first quarter worth $210,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AtriCure by 168.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,566 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,182,000 after acquiring an additional 30,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 683.7% during the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 924,413 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $60,568,000 after acquiring an additional 806,452 shares in the last quarter. 94.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ATRC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of AtriCure from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of AtriCure from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of AtriCure from $70.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AtriCure in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded AtriCure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AtriCure has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.50.

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems to medical centers in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, a single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enable users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

