SVB Leerink Trims Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) Target Price to $85.00

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at SVB Leerink from $94.00 to $85.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. SVB Leerink’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 30.45% from the stock’s previous close. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Hologic’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.05 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $7.61 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.70 EPS.

HOLX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Hologic from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Hologic from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Hologic from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Hologic from $84.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.44.

Shares of Hologic stock opened at $65.16 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $72.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.72. Hologic has a 12-month low of $49.19 and a 12-month high of $85.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $16.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.51, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.27.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($0.03). Hologic had a return on equity of 45.24% and a net margin of 29.53%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hologic will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in Hologic by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,439,111 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,925,560,000 after acquiring an additional 6,263,184 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Hologic by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,838,302 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,517,655,000 after acquiring an additional 808,123 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA grew its position in Hologic by 7.6% in the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 3,045,777 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $226,545,000 after acquiring an additional 215,605 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Hologic in the fourth quarter worth approximately $194,467,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Hologic by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,323,223 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $169,200,000 after acquiring an additional 594,505 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

