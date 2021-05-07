SVB Leerink Increases MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) Price Target to $40.00

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) had its price objective upped by SVB Leerink from $37.00 to $40.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on MGNX. Barclays raised MacroGenics from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut MacroGenics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on MacroGenics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Monday. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of MacroGenics from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $33.09.

NASDAQ MGNX traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $31.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 779,104. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.00. MacroGenics has a 12 month low of $18.16 and a 12 month high of $36.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.19 and a beta of 2.40.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.37). MacroGenics had a negative return on equity of 65.84% and a negative net margin of 204.31%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MacroGenics will post -3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other MacroGenics news, SVP Ezio Bonvini sold 3,917 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $125,344.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 79,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,556,480. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Jeffrey Stuart Peters sold 21,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $576,348.50. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 21,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $576,348.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,666 shares of company stock worth $1,351,243. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of MacroGenics by 182.3% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in MacroGenics during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of MacroGenics by 186.2% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,185 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,072 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of MacroGenics in the first quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in MacroGenics by 232.0% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.80% of the company’s stock.

MacroGenics Company Profile

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based therapeutics to treat cancer in the United States. The company's approved product is MARGENZA (margetuximab-cmkb), a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) receptor antagonist indicated, in combination with chemotherapy, for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who have received two or more prior anti-HER2 regimens.

