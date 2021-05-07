SuRo Capital Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:SSSS)

SuRo Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:SSSS) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Traders bought 8,955 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 5,870% compared to the typical daily volume of 150 put options.

SSSS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of SuRo Capital from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Barrington Research increased their price target on SuRo Capital from $17.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on SuRo Capital in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:SSSS opened at $15.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.42 and a 200-day moving average of $12.91. SuRo Capital has a 12 month low of $5.93 and a 12 month high of $16.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $365.50 million, a PE ratio of 23.59 and a beta of 2.23.

SuRo Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $2.28. SuRo Capital had a net margin of 1,249.39% and a negative return on equity of 6.27%. The business had revenue of $0.92 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be paid a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 17th. This is a positive change from SuRo Capital’s previous monthly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $30.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 198.68%.

In other SuRo Capital news, insider Robert S. Birch sold 62,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.62, for a total value of $977,530.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,055,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,103,208.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Robert S. Birch sold 39,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.35, for a total value of $565,390.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,884,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,392,517.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 539,633 shares of company stock worth $7,729,873 in the last ninety days. 1.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SuRo Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Lokken Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in SuRo Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in shares of SuRo Capital during the first quarter worth $163,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new position in shares of SuRo Capital during the fourth quarter worth $285,000. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of SuRo Capital by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. 16.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SuRo Capital

Sutter Rock Capital Corp. is specializing in growth capital, B round and beyond, emerging growth, and pre-IPO investments in late stage venture-backed private companies. It makes direct (primary rounds) investments in companies and also makes secondary direct investments. The fund operates as a Business development Company.

