Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) Updates Q1 2021 Earnings Guidance

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) issued an update on its first quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $505 M-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $495.83 million.

SGRY traded down $0.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $51.61. 204,407 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 445,153. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.03. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.24 and a beta of 3.18. Surgery Partners has a 1 year low of $8.57 and a 1 year high of $52.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.30). Surgery Partners had a negative return on equity of 4.73% and a negative net margin of 7.64%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Surgery Partners will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on SGRY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Surgery Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Surgery Partners from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $30.81.

About Surgery Partners

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company operates through Surgical Facility Services and Ancillary Services segments. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including gastroenterology, general surgery, ophthalmology, orthopedics, and pain management.

