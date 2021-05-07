Supreme (LON:SUP) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Supreme (LON:SUP) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 220 ($2.87) price target on the stock.
Shares of LON SUP opened at GBX 194.70 ($2.54) on Tuesday. Supreme has a 52-week low of GBX 140 ($1.83) and a 52-week high of GBX 225 ($2.94).
About Supreme
Featured Article: Why is cost of goods sold important?
Receive News & Ratings for Supreme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Supreme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.