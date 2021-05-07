Supreme (LON:SUP) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Supreme (LON:SUP) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 220 ($2.87) price target on the stock.

Shares of LON SUP opened at GBX 194.70 ($2.54) on Tuesday. Supreme has a 52-week low of GBX 140 ($1.83) and a 52-week high of GBX 225 ($2.94).

About Supreme

Supreme PLC supplies and distributes a range of consumer goods in the United Kingdom. The company operates through five divisions: Batteries, Lighting, Vaping, Sports & Nutrition, and Consumer Household Goods. It manufactures vaping products under the 88Vape brand. The company supplies its products to discount retailers, wholesalers, independent retailers, and supermarkets.

