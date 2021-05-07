Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC) PT Raised to $32.00

Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC) had its price target raised by Barrington Research from $29.00 to $32.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Superior Group of Companies’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.47 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.01 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Superior Group of Companies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th.

NASDAQ SGC opened at $25.94 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $405.05 million, a PE ratio of 12.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.36 and its 200 day moving average is $24.37. Superior Group of Companies has a fifty-two week low of $7.51 and a fifty-two week high of $29.33.

Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The textile maker reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.31. Superior Group of Companies had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 6.43%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Superior Group of Companies will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Denali Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 48.9% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 2,040 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 405.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,615 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Superior Group of Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $247,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,503 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 293.2% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 23,200 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 17,300 shares during the last quarter. 38.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Superior Group of Companies Company Profile

Superior Group of Companies, Inc manufactures and sells apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Uniforms and Related Products, Remote Staffing Solutions, and Promotional Products. The Uniforms and Related Products segment manufactures and sells a range of uniforms, corporate identity apparel, career apparel, and accessories for personnel of hospitals and health facilities; hotels; food and other restaurants; retail stores; special purpose industrial facilities; commercial markets; transportation; public and private safety and security organizations; and miscellaneous service uses.

