Super Zero Protocol Price Reaches $0.33 (SERO)

Super Zero Protocol (CURRENCY:SERO) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 7th. During the last seven days, Super Zero Protocol has traded down 9.9% against the US dollar. Super Zero Protocol has a market capitalization of $105.14 million and $4.99 million worth of Super Zero Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Super Zero Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.33 or 0.00000592 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,440.10 or 0.06110327 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 31.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $137.22 or 0.00243729 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol Profile

Super Zero Protocol is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 22nd, 2019. Super Zero Protocol’s total supply is 634,458,947 coins and its circulating supply is 315,547,708 coins. Super Zero Protocol’s official Twitter account is @SEROdotCASH . The official message board for Super Zero Protocol is medium.com/@SERO.CASH . The official website for Super Zero Protocol is sero.cash

According to CryptoCompare, “SERO is a privacy coin Protocol supporting smart contract using Zero-Knowledge Proof. SERO adopt innovative UTXO+Account mixed mode. SERO is also a Privacy Protection platform which allows developers to issue privacy coins and use them in DApps, that means DApps can have Privacy features. It built a Zero-Knowledge Proof encryption library “Super-ZK” which is 20+ times faster than the latest zk-SNARKs (Sapling upgrade) that Zcash uses. “

Super Zero Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Super Zero Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Super Zero Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Super Zero Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

