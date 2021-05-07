Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) Shares Acquired by Aviance Capital Partners LLC

Aviance Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) by 77.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,630 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,746 shares during the quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SMCI. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 197,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,257,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Super Micro Computer by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 30,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 100,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,191,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 30,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Super Micro Computer in the first quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

SMCI opened at $36.17 on Friday. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.92 and a 12 month high of $40.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.89 and a beta of 1.30.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.17. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 2.56%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Super Micro Computer news, CEO Charles Liang sold 61,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.26, for a total value of $2,414,921.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,648,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,036,952.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 7,972 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.59, for a total value of $315,611.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 160,195 shares in the company, valued at $6,342,120.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 227,509 shares of company stock valued at $8,900,715 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SMCI. Benchmark began coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.75.

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high-performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture. Its solutions range from complete server, storage, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server management software, and server sub-systems, as well as support and services.

