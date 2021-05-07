Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Price Target Raised to $82.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) had its target price boosted by Credit Suisse Group from $81.00 to $82.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the energy company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Sunrun from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on Sunrun in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a positive rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Capital One Financial raised shares of Sunrun from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Sunrun from $95.00 to $81.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Sunrun from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Sunrun presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $79.41.

Sunrun stock traded down $1.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $45.60. The stock had a trading volume of 353,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,092,306. The company has a market cap of $9.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,138.53 and a beta of 2.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $53.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.51. Sunrun has a 52 week low of $12.65 and a 52 week high of $100.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The energy company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.08). Sunrun had a return on equity of 0.65% and a net margin of 1.00%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sunrun will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sunrun news, CFO Thomas Arthur Vonreichbauer sold 23,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.30, for a total transaction of $1,037,284.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David Bywater sold 85,258 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total value of $4,635,477.46. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 270,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,721,710.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 332,369 shares of company stock worth $20,633,730 in the last 90 days. 8.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sunrun during the 1st quarter worth $732,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sunrun during the third quarter worth about $858,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sunrun in the third quarter valued at approximately $299,000. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Sunrun by 257.6% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 23,600 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,818,000 after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Sunrun by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 25,356 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after acquiring an additional 3,706 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.35% of the company’s stock.

About Sunrun

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

