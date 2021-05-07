Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-three research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $80.33.

RUN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Securities reduced their price target on shares of Sunrun from $95.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Sunrun from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Piper Sandler upgraded Sunrun from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on Sunrun in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “positive” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company.

Shares of RUN stock traded down $1.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $45.64. The stock had a trading volume of 9,439,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,130,881. Sunrun has a fifty-two week low of $12.65 and a fifty-two week high of $100.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.51. The firm has a market cap of $9.30 billion, a PE ratio of 1,138.53 and a beta of 2.32.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The energy company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.08). Sunrun had a net margin of 1.00% and a return on equity of 0.65%. On average, analysts expect that Sunrun will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Thomas Arthur Vonreichbauer sold 23,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.30, for a total value of $1,037,284.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gerald Alan Risk sold 47,334 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.14, for a total value of $3,698,678.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 332,369 shares of company stock valued at $20,633,730 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Sunrun by 232.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,629,547 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,055,698,000 after acquiring an additional 20,720,304 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Sunrun by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,631,994 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,639,588,000 after purchasing an additional 5,448,011 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Sunrun by 1,015.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,813,841 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $333,985,000 after purchasing an additional 4,382,193 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Sunrun by 305.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 2,158,122 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $130,523,000 after buying an additional 1,625,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its position in shares of Sunrun by 280.4% during the fourth quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,734,295 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $120,100,000 after buying an additional 1,278,389 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.35% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun Company Profile

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

