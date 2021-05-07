Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) Receives $51.58 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $51.58.

NOVA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $60.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $35.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Sunnova Energy International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company.

Shares of Sunnova Energy International stock traded up $0.62 during trading on Friday, hitting $31.96. The stock had a trading volume of 43,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,406,829. Sunnova Energy International has a 12 month low of $11.47 and a 12 month high of $57.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.54. The stock has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of -15.63 and a beta of 2.19.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.03. Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 113.82% and a negative return on equity of 18.35%. The company had revenue of $41.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.82 million. Analysts expect that Sunnova Energy International will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Walter A. Baker sold 4,395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.78, for a total value of $183,623.10. Also, insider Kris W. Hillstrand sold 88,320 shares of Sunnova Energy International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.28, for a total transaction of $4,352,409.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,013,077.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NOVA. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 887.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 98,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,004,000 after purchasing an additional 88,765 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Sunnova Energy International by 641.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 90,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,757,000 after buying an additional 78,450 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Sunnova Energy International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $589,000. Columbus Circle Investors acquired a new stake in Sunnova Energy International in the fourth quarter worth about $6,185,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the fourth quarter valued at about $81,000. Institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Sunnova Energy International Company Profile

Sunnova Energy International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential solar and energy storage services in the United States. The company offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services.

