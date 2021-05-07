Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) Insider William J. Berger Acquires 600 Shares

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) insider William J. Berger acquired 600 shares of Sunnova Energy International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.72 per share, for a total transaction of $18,432.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 166,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,125,754.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NOVA stock opened at $31.34 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.00 and a beta of 2.19. Sunnova Energy International Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.47 and a 12-month high of $57.70.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $41.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.82 million. Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 113.82% and a negative return on equity of 18.35%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sunnova Energy International Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Sunnova Energy International by 887.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 98,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,004,000 after acquiring an additional 88,765 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 641.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 90,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,757,000 after acquiring an additional 78,450 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Sunnova Energy International in the 3rd quarter worth $589,000. Columbus Circle Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the fourth quarter worth $6,185,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the fourth quarter valued at $81,000. 91.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NOVA. Raymond James cut their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $60.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised Sunnova Energy International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $48.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.58.

Sunnova Energy International Company Profile

Sunnova Energy International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential solar and energy storage services in the United States. The company offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services.

