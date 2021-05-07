SunContract Market Cap Hits $6.66 Million (SNC)

SunContract (CURRENCY:SNC) traded up 6.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 7th. Over the last week, SunContract has traded up 12.4% against the dollar. SunContract has a total market capitalization of $6.66 million and $619,932.00 worth of SunContract was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SunContract coin can currently be bought for about $0.0543 or 0.00000094 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $49.83 or 0.00086498 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.84 or 0.00020560 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001736 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $36.45 or 0.00063281 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $454.06 or 0.00788222 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.66 or 0.00101840 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5,292.48 or 0.09187523 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.84 or 0.00046599 BTC.

SunContract Profile

SunContract (CRYPTO:SNC) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 28th, 2017. SunContract’s total supply is 122,707,503 coins. The official website for SunContract is suncontract.org . The Reddit community for SunContract is /r/suncontract and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SunContract’s official Twitter account is @sun_contract and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SunContract is a Decentralized Energy Market created to disrupt the energy section. Through the use of SunContract onnects electricity producers and consumers directly on a electricity pool, skipping middlemen fees and complications. SNC is an Ethereum-based token that is used within the SunContract system. “

