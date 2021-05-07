SUN (SUN) Price Up 15.2% Over Last Week

SUN (CURRENCY:SUN) traded 8.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 6th. In the last seven days, SUN has traded 15.2% higher against the US dollar. SUN has a total market capitalization of $189.89 million and approximately $330.74 million worth of SUN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SUN coin can currently be bought for $37.94 or 0.00067953 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00002785 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001791 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.43 or 0.00072423 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $151.61 or 0.00271551 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00003872 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $654.87 or 0.01172972 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.02 or 0.00030479 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $450.99 or 0.00807800 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55,916.14 or 1.00155087 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About SUN

SUN’s genesis date was September 7th, 2020. SUN’s total supply is 19,900,730 coins and its circulating supply is 5,005,168 coins. SUN’s official message board is medium.com/@TronFoundation/an-open-letter-to-the-community-about-sun-genesis-mining-fa8a743eca1f . SUN’s official website is sun.io/#/home . SUN’s official Twitter account is @Sun_Coin_Net and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SUN is a social experiment, which focuses on the DeFi potential of TRON. Designed as the quintessential Bitcoin equivalent on the TRON network, SUN features zero VC investments, zero PE investments, no pre-mining or reserves for the team, and is wholly operated by the community through its open-source smart contracts. The project hopes to use SUN to promote the vigorous development and possibilities of TRON's DeFi self-governance community. “

Buying and Selling SUN

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SUN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SUN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SUN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

