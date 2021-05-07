Sun Life Financial’s (SLF) Sector Perform Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their sector perform rating on shares of Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) in a report published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a C$69.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on SLF. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a na rating and issued a C$73.00 target price on shares of Sun Life Financial in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$70.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$70.00 to C$76.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$67.00 to C$69.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$73.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$70.29.

Shares of SLF stock traded down C$0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$65.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 474,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,944,878. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$64.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$60.54. The company has a market capitalization of C$38.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13. Sun Life Financial has a fifty-two week low of C$44.06 and a fifty-two week high of C$67.26. The company has a quick ratio of 12.45, a current ratio of 13.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.89.

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported C$1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.38 by C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$11.65 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Sun Life Financial will post 6.4899999 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 25th. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 53.68%.

In related news, Senior Officer Stephen Peacher sold 15,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$62.14, for a total transaction of C$957,390.98. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,725,417.28. Also, Director Dean Connor sold 18,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$66.33, for a total value of C$1,241,362.21. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 114,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$7,590,251.67. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 71,552 shares of company stock worth $4,547,111.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

