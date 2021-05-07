Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) Director Sells $463,680.00 in Stock

Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) Director Stephanie W. Bergeron sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.60, for a total value of $463,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,400 shares in the company, valued at $3,709,440. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

SUI opened at $164.34 on Friday. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.81 and a 52 week high of $168.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $156.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.11. The company has a market capitalization of $18.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.01, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. Sun Communities had a return on equity of 4.26% and a net margin of 11.76%. The business had revenue of $442.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.24 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. This is an increase from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is 67.48%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SUI. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Sun Communities from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Sun Communities in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Sun Communities in a report on Sunday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sun Communities has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.67.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SUI. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Sun Communities during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 9,400.0% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sun Communities in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 198.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Sun Communities in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.95% of the company’s stock.

Sun Communities Company Profile

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 432 communities comprising nearly 146,000 developed sites in 32 states and Ontario, Canada.

