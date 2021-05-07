Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Trims Stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 10.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,328,126 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 276,766 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $524,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 68.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,712 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,935,000 after buying an additional 3,530 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its position in Danaher by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 20,314 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,513,000 after buying an additional 1,382 shares during the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. boosted its position in Danaher by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 3,101 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Dudley & Shanley Inc. boosted its position in Danaher by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Dudley & Shanley Inc. now owns 82,830 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $18,400,000 after buying an additional 18,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,979 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Danaher alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DHR. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Danaher from $249.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Danaher from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $265.63.

In other news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 6,437 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.70, for a total transaction of $1,575,133.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,153,715.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 3,092 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total transaction of $790,902.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,937 shares in the company, valued at $7,913,375.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,698 shares of company stock worth $6,808,687. 11.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DHR traded up $2.73 during trading on Friday, hitting $259.72. The stock had a trading volume of 33,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,565,348. The firm has a market cap of $185.25 billion, a PE ratio of 52.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $155.61 and a 12 month high of $260.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $236.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $231.15.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.85. Danaher had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The company had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 58.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. Danaher’s payout ratio is 19.00%.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

See Also: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.