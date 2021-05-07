Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 741,598 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 3.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 23,366,007 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 741,598 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $707,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its position in AT&T by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,879 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $267,944,000 after purchasing an additional 6,382 shares during the period. Seelaus Asset Management LLC increased its position in AT&T by 106.3% during the 4th quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 39,241 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 20,216 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in AT&T by 50.1% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 132,087 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,799,000 after purchasing an additional 44,059 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its position in shares of AT&T by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 2,379,426 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,432,000 after buying an additional 570,162 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its position in shares of AT&T by 47.5% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 198,256 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,702,000 after buying an additional 63,812 shares during the period. 51.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on T. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, April 26th. CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays raised their price objective on AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.43.

Shares of NYSE T traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $32.15. 478,976 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,716,781. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.26. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.35 and a 52 week high of $33.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $229.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 6.42%. The company had revenue of $43.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.26%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

