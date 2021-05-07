Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $990.84 Million Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,481,876 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 282,108 shares during the period. Intel comprises approximately 0.6% of Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $990,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Violich Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Intel by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 180,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $8,968,000 after purchasing an additional 7,130 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in Intel by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 99,249 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,945,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel by 124.5% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 62,365 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,597,000 after acquiring an additional 34,584 shares in the last quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,958,000. Finally, M. Kulyk & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on INTC shares. Raymond James restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Bank of America reissued a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Intel from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.59.

Intel stock traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $57.62. 460,690 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,935,660. The company’s fifty day moving average is $63.00 and its 200-day moving average is $55.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market cap of $232.67 billion, a PE ratio of 11.29, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $43.61 and a 52 week high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.97 billion. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. Intel’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.54%.

In other news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 2,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total value of $164,352.86. Also, Director Dion J. Weisler purchased 4,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $56.00 per share, with a total value of $249,984.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,464 shares in the company, valued at $249,984. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

