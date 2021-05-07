Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Boosts Stake in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 39.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,220,747 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,481,734 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in JD.com were worth $440,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JD.com by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,783,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,672,770,000 after purchasing an additional 408,367 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in JD.com by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,585,343 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,721,552,000 after purchasing an additional 3,362,297 shares during the period. TRG Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of JD.com by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. TRG Investments LLC now owns 12,464,567 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,095,636,000 after acquiring an additional 3,494,133 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of JD.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $979,596,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in JD.com by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,833,260 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $688,544,000 after buying an additional 262,068 shares during the last quarter. 40.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get JD.com alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on JD.com from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on JD.com from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. UBS Group increased their price target on JD.com from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on JD.com in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $114.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.50.

Shares of JD.com stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $76.17. 224,679 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,993,727. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $102.03 billion, a PE ratio of 29.40, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.92. JD.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.87 and a twelve month high of $108.29.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The information services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $1.30. The company had revenue of $224.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.21 billion. JD.com had a return on equity of 10.00% and a net margin of 4.14%. The company’s revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

About JD.com

JD.com, Inc operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

Featured Story: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD).

Receive News & Ratings for JD.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.